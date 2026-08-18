Victory Boost: Gopichand & Jolly Triumph in BWF Opener

Indian badminton stars Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly emerged victorious in their opening match at the BWF World Championships, defeating Spain's Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez 21-9, 21-9. The match, held in India, saw them thrive amidst the enthusiastic support of local fans, completing their win in just over 30 minutes.

Post-match, Gayatri praised the home crowd and venue, expressing the pride and joy of playing in her home country. Highlighting the contrasting court conditions—sometimes slow, sometimes fast—she emphasized their ability to adapt, which was key to their performance. The atmosphere in a large, supportive stadium added to their motivation.

Treesa elaborated on how they adjusted mentally to the differing speeds on either side of the court, equating the challenges faced to both them and their opponents. After missing tournaments due to injury, Treesa expressed relief and happiness about returning to the court. The duo now prepares to face American shuttlers Lauren Lam and Allison Lee in the next round on Tuesday.