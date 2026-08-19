Manav Suthar's Spin Masterclass Secures India's Win in Historic 600th Test

Manav Suthar showcased a remarkable spin-bowling performance, taking six wickets to lead India to a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in their 600th test match. India's strategic bowling led to Sri Lanka's dismissal in Galle, as the tourists secured a 1-0 series lead before the onset of rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 14:36 IST
Manav Suthar's Spin Masterclass Secures India's Win in Historic 600th Test
Manav Suthar

In an exceptional display of spin bowling, Manav Suthar claimed six second-innings wickets to engineer India's commanding 165-run victory against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

India, needing to defend a target of 372, dismissed the hosts for 206 shortly after lunch on the final day of play, mere moments ahead of looming rain.

The left-arm spinner Suthar, wrapping up with an impressive 10-wicket match haul, played a pivotal role in steering India to a 1-0 series lead in their milestone 600th test.

The final innings saw a valiant effort from Sri Lankan batsmen Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha, whose 95-run partnership offered a brief resistance before India's Ravindra Jadeja broke through.

Suthar's near-hat-trick over saw quick dismissals, preventing Dinusha from achieving a century and leaving no room for a Sri Lankan comeback.

Despite a strong Sri Lankan fightback, Suthar's brilliance, coupled with Devdutt Padikkal's impressive innings of 167, ensured a comprehensive victory for India.

As the series progresses to Colombo, Sri Lanka faces an uphill battle to level in the remaining test.

TRENDING

1
London Shares Slip Amid Inflation Report and Corporate Shakeup

London Shares Slip Amid Inflation Report and Corporate Shakeup

Global
2
India Electrifies Its Electronics Manufacturing Landscape for Global Dominance

India Electrifies Its Electronics Manufacturing Landscape for Global Dominan...

Global
3
Euro Zone Equities Tread Water Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

Euro Zone Equities Tread Water Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Conce...

Global
4
NATO's Stance Against Emerging Threats

NATO's Stance Against Emerging Threats

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026