Manav Suthar's Spin Masterclass Secures India's Win in Historic 600th Test

In an exceptional display of spin bowling, Manav Suthar claimed six second-innings wickets to engineer India's commanding 165-run victory against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

India, needing to defend a target of 372, dismissed the hosts for 206 shortly after lunch on the final day of play, mere moments ahead of looming rain.

The left-arm spinner Suthar, wrapping up with an impressive 10-wicket match haul, played a pivotal role in steering India to a 1-0 series lead in their milestone 600th test.

The final innings saw a valiant effort from Sri Lankan batsmen Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha, whose 95-run partnership offered a brief resistance before India's Ravindra Jadeja broke through.

Suthar's near-hat-trick over saw quick dismissals, preventing Dinusha from achieving a century and leaving no room for a Sri Lankan comeback.

Despite a strong Sri Lankan fightback, Suthar's brilliance, coupled with Devdutt Padikkal's impressive innings of 167, ensured a comprehensive victory for India.

As the series progresses to Colombo, Sri Lanka faces an uphill battle to level in the remaining test.