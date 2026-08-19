Manav Suthar's Spin Masterclass Secures India's Win in Historic 600th Test
Manav Suthar showcased a remarkable spin-bowling performance, taking six wickets to lead India to a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in their 600th test match. India's strategic bowling led to Sri Lanka's dismissal in Galle, as the tourists secured a 1-0 series lead before the onset of rain.
In an exceptional display of spin bowling, Manav Suthar claimed six second-innings wickets to engineer India's commanding 165-run victory against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.
India, needing to defend a target of 372, dismissed the hosts for 206 shortly after lunch on the final day of play, mere moments ahead of looming rain.
The left-arm spinner Suthar, wrapping up with an impressive 10-wicket match haul, played a pivotal role in steering India to a 1-0 series lead in their milestone 600th test.
The final innings saw a valiant effort from Sri Lankan batsmen Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha, whose 95-run partnership offered a brief resistance before India's Ravindra Jadeja broke through.
Suthar's near-hat-trick over saw quick dismissals, preventing Dinusha from achieving a century and leaving no room for a Sri Lankan comeback.
Despite a strong Sri Lankan fightback, Suthar's brilliance, coupled with Devdutt Padikkal's impressive innings of 167, ensured a comprehensive victory for India.
As the series progresses to Colombo, Sri Lanka faces an uphill battle to level in the remaining test.
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