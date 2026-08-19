Suthar Spins Victory: India's Triumph Over Sri Lanka
Manav Suthar's exceptional spin-bowling guided India to a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle. With Suthar claiming six wickets in the second innings, India bowled out Sri Lanka for 206, securing a 1-0 lead in the series ahead of the final Test in Colombo.
In a noteworthy performance, Manav Suthar claimed six wickets in the second innings, leading India to a 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle on Wednesday. His mastery of spin bowling was instrumental in India's success.
After setting a daunting target of 372, India dismissed the Sri Lankan side for 206 shortly after lunch on the final day, hours before rain interrupted play at the Galle International Stadium. Suthar's figures of 6-55 helped India seize a 1-0 series lead in what was India's landmark 600th Test match.
Despite a resistant 95-run stand between Dhananjaya de Silva (59) and Sonal Dinusha (84), India emerged triumphant as Ravindra Jadeja and Suthar dismantled the remaining lineup. The gripping encounter sets the stage for the second Test match beginning Sunday in Colombo.
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