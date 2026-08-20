Infantino's Leadership Faces FIFA Vote of No Confidence

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is confronting a significant leadership challenge as discussions of a vote of no confidence gain traction. The potential move follows the collapse of his proposal to sell minority stakes in the World Cup.

Under FIFA statutes, if 20% of the 211 member nations—equating to 43 countries—formally request it, an Extraordinary Congress must be convened. Prominent confederations such as UEFA and the AFC, alongside CONCACAF, have criticized Infantino's actions and pressed for his resignation.

If triggered, each member association in attendance at the Congress would cast one vote. Although the statutes don't clearly specify the majority needed for such a vote, a simple majority is generally sufficient. The precedence for such a vote is limited, though similar calls were made against previous presidents.