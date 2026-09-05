Smriti Mandhana Eyes Record in High-Stakes Clash with Pakistan

Indian vice-captain and celebrated batter Smriti Mandhana is on the brink of a significant milestone. She needs just 78 more runs to surpass New Zealand's Suzie Bates and become the highest run-scorer in women's T20 Internationals.

Mandhana, who recently scored an explosive 124 off 64 balls against Hong Kong, will attempt to break the record during the upcoming women's Asia Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. Achieving this feat will further cement her legacy as one of the game's greats.

With 4,681 runs from 173 T20Is, Mandhana's performance is marked by an impressive average of 30.79 and a strike rate of 126.54. In contrast, Bates has accumulated 4,758 runs in 186 matches, averaging 28.83 with a strike rate of 108.60. The upcoming match offers Mandhana an excellent opportunity to make history.