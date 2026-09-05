Richard Hughes Departs: A New Era for Liverpool
Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has resigned after two years, marking the end of a term where he guided the club to significant successes, including a league title and Champions League qualification. Hughes plans to pursue new opportunities, potentially in the Saudi Pro League.
Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes has ended his two-year tenure, the club announced on Saturday. His term saw notable achievements, as he helped the club secure a league title and a Champions League spot.
Hughes, who joined from Bournemouth, was instrumental during a transitional period following Juergen Klopp's departure. He led the football operations department with a robust recruitment drive.
Despite his successes, Hughes faced criticism regarding squad balance, which affected the team's competitiveness in the 2025-26 season. Now linked with a move to Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal, Hughes expressed his gratitude to Liverpool.