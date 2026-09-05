Pogacar's Unexpected Season Halt: A Champion's Road to Recovery

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar ends his 2023 season early after a crash in the Vuelta a Espana. The Slovenian cyclist, who required surgery, focuses on recovery and extends his contract with UAE Team Emirates-XRG until 2032. Pogacar remains determined to achieve more in his cycling career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:15 IST
Pogacar's Unexpected Season Halt: A Champion's Road to Recovery
Tadej Pogacar

Five-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar has decided to conclude his season prematurely following a crash during the Vuelta a Espana, which left him with injuries necessitating surgery. His team, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, announced the decision on Saturday.

Pogacar, who was in the lead when the accident forced him to withdraw, has also extended his contract with the team until 2032. 'This isn’t the way I wanted my season to finish. Right now, the most important thing is to recover properly and give my body the time it needs,' the 27-year-old cyclist stated.

Since joining the team in 2019, Pogacar has claimed six Grand Tour titles, including a victory at the Giro d'Italia in 2024. The cyclist expressed his commitment to recovery after surgery on his left clavicle and remains focused on achieving more in the sport, according to the team's medical director, Adrian Rotunno.

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