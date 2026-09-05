Jaffer: Samson's ODI Backup Role Doubtful, T20I Future Bright

In a recent revelation, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has expressed skepticism about Sanju Samson's role as a backup opener for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. Jaffer, speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show, highlighted the wicketkeeper-batter's inconsistency as a significant concern for the long-term ODI plans of the Indian team.

Assessing India's top-order strategy for the upcoming ODI World Cup, Jaffer argued that while Samson showcases potential to win matches, the unique demands of ODI cricket necessitate sustained performance and technically sound gameplay. He suggested that Samson would be better suited to the T20I format, where his explosive style can shine.

Jaffer recommended Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Ruturaj Gaikwad as preferable choices for the role, citing their technical prowess and ability to manage innings effectively. He drew comparisons to Virat Kohli's orthodox approach, emphasizing the importance of strike rotation in ODI cricket.