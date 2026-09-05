Amritsar Soormas Strike Chord with Anthem: Gearing Up for Playoff Push

The Amritsar Soormas, amid a pivotal week in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, have rejuvenated team spirit with a bonding event. Featuring Khan Saab's anthem launch, the gathering emphasized unity and passion. With four matches left, the Soormas strive for a playoff berth under star Abhishek Sharma's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:47 IST
Amritsar Soormas Strike Chord with Anthem: Gearing Up for Playoff Push
Amritsar Soormas team during the team bonding evening with Khan Saab. (Photo: Amritsar Soormas). Image Credit: ANI

As the Amritsar Soormas face a defining week in their Sher-e-Punjab T20 League journey, the team has reignited its spirit with fresh energy and unity. The squad is preparing for four crucial league matches that will likely determine their seasonal outcome.

In a move to enhance camaraderie, a special team-bonding event on Friday was organized. The highlight of the evening was celebrated singer Khan Saab launching the official Amritsar Soormas anthem. Known for his soulful music in 'Dhurandhar', Khan Saab's presence elevated the evening, blending music with a palpable sense of pride and belief in the team's potential.

Despite winning only one of their first four games, the Soormas, led by star batter Abhishek Sharma, have been thrilling audiences with their fearless cricketing style. With the team rallying around an attacking mindset, they remain hopeful of clinching a playoff spot. The upcoming fixtures hold immense significance as they endeavor to translate off-field unity into on-field success.

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