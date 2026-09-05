Shopian Police Busts Meteorite Scam, Seven Arrested

Seven individuals have been arrested by the Shopian Police for alleged involvement in a fraudulent transaction regarding a supposed valuable meteorite stone. The police seized cash and a stone during the inquiry. An FIR has been filed, and a public advisory warns against such scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 19:57 IST
Shopian Police Busts Meteorite Scam, Seven Arrested
Apprehended individuals were brought to Police Station Heerpora (Photo/ Shopian Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive action, the Shopian Police have detained seven individuals linked to a dubious transaction purportedly involving a rare 'Trath Gola,' believed to be a valuable meteorite stone. The detainees, identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Safeeruddin Mir, Abdul Rashid Kirmani, Mohammad Shafi Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bakloo, Arshid Ahmad Wani, and Syed Gulzar Ahmad, were taken to Police Station Heerpora for questioning and further legal action.

During the preliminary investigation, police recovered Rs 5,00,000 in cash, along with a box containing a stone claimed to be the rare 'Trath Gola' meteorite. Additionally, two vehicles were seized for further examination. An FIR has been registered under relevant legal provisions, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the full circumstances of this suspicious deal.

The Shopian Police have issued a strong advisory, cautioning the public against falling prey to frauds involving so-called rare or valuable stones like the 'meteorite.' An official statement highlighted the prevalence of misleading claims about such objects and urged citizens to verify authenticity and actual market value with qualified authorities before engaging in transactions.

Reaffirming its dedication to public safety, the Shopian Police emphasized that stringent legal measures will be taken against those involved in these fraudulent activities.

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