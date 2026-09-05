Tensions High as Pakistan Opts to Bat First Against India in Women's Asia Cup

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 match. Notably, the teams refrained from the usual pre-match handshake. India boasts a strong track record, having won their first two games and securing a place in the knockouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 20:00 IST
Tensions High as Pakistan Opts to Bat First Against India in Women's Asia Cup
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. (Photo:X/@BCCIWomen). Image Credit: ANI

In a high-stakes encounter at the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai, Pakistan's skipper Fatima Sana elected to bat first after winning the toss against arch-rivals India. A notable aspect of the match was the continued absence of the traditional pre-match handshake between the teams.

The Indian squad, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, stands confident as they have emerged victorious in nine out of their last ten T20Is against Pakistan. They entered the match with momentum, having already clinched victories in their opening fixtures, securing a spot in the tournament's knockout stage.

Conversely, Pakistan commenced their campaign with a win over Thailand and faces another match against Hong Kong regardless of the current game's outcome. Skipper Fatima Sana emphasized the team's strategy to post a formidable total, backed by their strong bowling lineup, while Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed confidence in her team's bowling prowess to restrict Pakistan to a small total.

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