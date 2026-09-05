NIMAS Scales New Heights: A Historic First-Ascent in Ladakh

The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), based in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, has etched its name in history with a pioneering mountaineering expedition in Ladakh. The team successfully summited 20 unexplored peaks, all surpassing 6,000 meters, within an impressive span of 23 days.

NIMAS, a premier institution under the Ministry of Defence, offers a holistic approach to adventure sports, teaching disciplines ranging from mountaineering and paragliding to white-water rafting and scuba diving. This expedition in Ladakh marks another milestone in NIMAS's illustrious record of achievements and reinforces its position as a leading center for adventure sports in the Northeast.

The achievement underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for youth development through exploration and fitness, while positioning the Northeast as a crucible for talent and leadership in adventure sports. Under Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal's leadership, NIMAS has now set its third consecutive world record, showcasing the region's potential on a national stage.