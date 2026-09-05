Dramatic Upsets and Surprises: Key Moments in Recent Sports News

Philadelphia infielder Bryson Stott was notably absent from the Phillies' lineup against the Atlanta Braves, as he attended to personal matters. The absence, just before the game start, left fans and team officials speculating the reason, while many recall that his wife, Dru, was expecting their child soon.

In a surprising turn at the U.S. Open, Emma Navarro defeated Karolina Muchova in straight sets. Navarro, the 26th seed, showcased resilience against Muchova, overcoming her powerful plays, marking her third victory over a top-10 player this year.

The FIBA World Cup saw Team USA triumph over China, yet the spotlight remained on China's 2.2-meter center, Zhang Ziyu. Though the U.S. secured a 33-point victory, Zhang's towering stature and effective play captured global attention, despite the minimal points on the scoreboard.