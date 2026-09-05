Springboks Triumph in Epic Test Against the All Blacks

South Africa secured a victory against New Zealand in the third test, winning 29-24. The win puts them ahead 2-1 in a four-test series. In a match filled with intense play, both teams scored four tries. South Africa's forward power overwhelmed New Zealand's quick passing game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 23:12 IST
Springboks Triumph in Epic Test Against the All Blacks
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In a thrilling encounter at Soccer City, South Africa edged past New Zealand in the third test to claim a 29-24 victory, moving 2-1 ahead in the four-test series known as "Rugby's Greatest Rivalry." The Springboks came from behind in front of a massive crowd of 87,976 spectators.

Key performances from Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, and Malcolm Marx, alongside a penalty try, powered the home side to success. New Zealand, with efforts from Ardie Savea, Will Jordan, and Samisoni Taukei'aho, fought hard but fell short in this classic battle of physicality against pace.

The final showdown will take place in Baltimore, U.S., next Saturday, with South Africa's robust forward play looking to continue its dominance and leave New Zealand yearning for momentum in their attack.

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