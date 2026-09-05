Bengaluru Hospital Sets Up DNA Collection Center for Nepal Flood Victims

A new DNA sample collection center has been established at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru to aid in the identification of unidentified victims of the Nepal floods. This initiative, directed by the government, involves collecting blood samples from relatives to facilitate forensic identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 23:00 IST
Bengaluru Hospital Sets Up DNA Collection Center for Nepal Flood Victims
Director and Dean of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, Dr Sriniwaslu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Bengaluru's Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital has inaugurated a DNA sample collection center to assist in identifying victims of the devastating Nepal floods. Following governmental directives, the hospital is collecting blood samples from first-degree relatives of those affected, which will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA fingerprinting.

Hospital's Director, Dr. Sriniwaslu Naidu, confirmed the establishment of the nodal center, emphasizing the importance of samples from relatives for identifying unidentified bodies. Dr. Nagesh Kuppast, head of the Forensic Science Department, underlined the protocol requiring relatives to bring identification documents to provide their DNA samples.

In the rescue efforts, joint India-Nepal teams work relentlessly at the Chilime tunnel, clearing heavy debris. Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, highlighted logistical challenges due to the tough terrain, paving way for an access road from Syafrubesi, facilitating smoother rescue operations amid adverse conditions.

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