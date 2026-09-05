Potapova Upsets Anisimova in Thrilling U.S. Open Match

American 10th seed Amanda Anisimova was ousted from the U.S. Open on Saturday, falling to Austrian Anastasia Potapova in the third round with scores of 6-2 7-5. The defeat marks a departure from Anisimova's previous success, when she reached the tournament's final last year.

Potapova demonstrated resilience under pressure by defending 13 of the 16 break points she faced. With this victory, she progresses to the U.S. Open's fourth round for the first time, where she will face either Russian Mirra Andreeva or Czech Nikola Bartunkova.

The match was highlighted by three exchanged breaks in the second set amidst enthusiastic support for Anisimova from the crowd. Despite this, Anisimova's 46 unforced errors contributed to her defeat, as Potapova clinched the final rally by absorbing her opponent's baseline power.