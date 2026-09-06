Thrilling Upsets and Fresh Hopes at the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open witnessed significant surprises as Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen made a stunning comeback to beat Madison Keys. Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova was ousted by Anastasia Potapova. Coco Gauff, slated to play later, aims to uplift American spirits. The tournament also features anticipated matches involving rising stars and top seeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 00:03 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Fresh Hopes at the U.S. Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Open saw dramatic turns on Saturday, highlighting the thrills of the prestigious tournament. Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen staged a remarkable comeback against Madison Keys, showcasing perseverance at its best. Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova faced a disappointing exit against Russia's Anastasia Potapova, continuing a challenging year for the American player.

As American hopes seemed to dwindle, Coco Gauff emerged as a beacon amidst the shadows of defeat. The 2023 champion prepares to face Spain's Cristina Bucsa, offering a glimmer of hope to U.S. fans after the unexpected results in earlier matches.

Beyond these emotional ups and downs, the tournament's evening session promises exhilarating clashes. Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala's debut on Arthur Ashe Stadium is a highlight, along with top-seed confrontations featuring Naomi Osaka and Alexander Zverev, setting the stage for a night of intense competition.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
3
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global
4
US judge again blocks Postal Service's mail-in voting restrictions

US judge again blocks Postal Service's mail-in voting restrictions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026