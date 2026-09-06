Thrilling Upsets and Fresh Hopes at the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open saw dramatic turns on Saturday, highlighting the thrills of the prestigious tournament. Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen staged a remarkable comeback against Madison Keys, showcasing perseverance at its best. Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova faced a disappointing exit against Russia's Anastasia Potapova, continuing a challenging year for the American player.

As American hopes seemed to dwindle, Coco Gauff emerged as a beacon amidst the shadows of defeat. The 2023 champion prepares to face Spain's Cristina Bucsa, offering a glimmer of hope to U.S. fans after the unexpected results in earlier matches.

Beyond these emotional ups and downs, the tournament's evening session promises exhilarating clashes. Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala's debut on Arthur Ashe Stadium is a highlight, along with top-seed confrontations featuring Naomi Osaka and Alexander Zverev, setting the stage for a night of intense competition.