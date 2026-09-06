Cerundolo Stuns Fritz in U.S. Open Upset

American tennis player Taylor Fritz was eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round, losing to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo. Despite being a strong contender, Fritz struggled with mistakes while Cerundolo advanced to the fourth round. The upset leaves only four of the top 10 seeds remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 03:28 IST
Cerundolo Stuns Fritz in U.S. Open Upset
Fritz

In a stunning turn of events, American tennis player Taylor Fritz was ousted from the U.S. Open on Saturday, suffering a defeat at the hands of Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the third round. This marked Fritz's earliest departure from his home tournament in four years.

Cerundolo, delivering an exceptional performance, rallied from losing the first two sets to defeat Fritz 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. The Argentine's victory highlights the unpredictable nature of the tournament, as he moves on to face Belgian Alexander Blockx in the next round.

Fritz was among the pre-tournament favorites, but his loss reflects the fierce competition this year, leaving only four of the top 10 seeds in contention. Cerundolo acknowledged the challenge, noting the highly competitive environment where "anything can happen."

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