Cerundolo Stuns Fritz in U.S. Open Upset

In a stunning turn of events, American tennis player Taylor Fritz was ousted from the U.S. Open on Saturday, suffering a defeat at the hands of Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the third round. This marked Fritz's earliest departure from his home tournament in four years.

Cerundolo, delivering an exceptional performance, rallied from losing the first two sets to defeat Fritz 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. The Argentine's victory highlights the unpredictable nature of the tournament, as he moves on to face Belgian Alexander Blockx in the next round.

Fritz was among the pre-tournament favorites, but his loss reflects the fierce competition this year, leaving only four of the top 10 seeds in contention. Cerundolo acknowledged the challenge, noting the highly competitive environment where "anything can happen."