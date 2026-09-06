US Open Day 7: Shocks and Triumphs on the Court

The US Open's seventh day unfolded with both expected triumphs and surprising turnarounds. Kazakh second seed Elena Rybakina dispatched Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva, while Japan's Naomi Osaka moved onwards, overcoming a challenging match against Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Young talent Iva Jovic outlasted Alexandra Eala in a riveting three-set contest, signaling a promising future for the upcoming star. American favorites had a mixed day, with fourth seed Coco Gauff emerging victorious, in contrast to Taylor Fritz, who was eliminated by Francisco Cerundolo after an intense five-set battle.

On the women's side, Grand Slam champions continued to demonstrate their prowess. Iga Swiatek edged past Czech Marie Bouzkova in two tight sets, maintaining her presence as a formidable contender. As play advances, more high-stake encounters promise to captivate audiences worldwide.