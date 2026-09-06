US Open Day 7: Shocks and Triumphs on the Court

Day seven of the US Open brought thrilling victories and unforeseen upsets. Elena Rybakina, Naomi Osaka, and Coco Gauff advanced to the next round. Meanwhile, notable exits included Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova. The competition heats up as top-tier players face off in the upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 08:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 08:35 IST
US Open Day 7: Shocks and Triumphs on the Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US Open's seventh day unfolded with both expected triumphs and surprising turnarounds. Kazakh second seed Elena Rybakina dispatched Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva, while Japan's Naomi Osaka moved onwards, overcoming a challenging match against Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Young talent Iva Jovic outlasted Alexandra Eala in a riveting three-set contest, signaling a promising future for the upcoming star. American favorites had a mixed day, with fourth seed Coco Gauff emerging victorious, in contrast to Taylor Fritz, who was eliminated by Francisco Cerundolo after an intense five-set battle.

On the women's side, Grand Slam champions continued to demonstrate their prowess. Iga Swiatek edged past Czech Marie Bouzkova in two tight sets, maintaining her presence as a formidable contender. As play advances, more high-stake encounters promise to captivate audiences worldwide.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is the Next Big Test

Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is th...

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
4
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026