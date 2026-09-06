Friendship Faces Off: Iva Jovic Triumphs at the U.S. Open

In an intense showdown at the U.S. Open, American teenager Iva Jovic emerged victorious over her friend, Alexandra Eala of the Philippines. In a gripping three-hour match, Jovic triumphed 7-5 3-6 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the fourth round.

The match saw Jovic taking the initial lead only for Eala to level the playing field in the second set. In a tense final set featuring multiple momentum shifts, Jovic overcame a 4-2 deficit to seal her victory and extend her head-to-head dominance over Eala to 3-0.

Jovic described the match as a marathon, expressing pride at her progression to another round at the U.S. Open. With this victory, Jovic sets up an all-American fourth-round clash against Coco Gauff, continuing her impressive form at the Grand Slam level this season.