Wout van Aert Shines in Vuelta a Espana Sprint Triumph

Wout van Aert secured his second win at the Vuelta a Espana, dominating a sprint finish in Cordoba. Amid extreme weather, the stage was shortened. Race leader Enric Mas maintained his position as teams like Movistar managed the chase behind the breakaway, setting up an anticipated rest day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 21:31 IST
Wout van Aert Shines in Vuelta a Espana Sprint Triumph
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Wout van Aert marked another highlight in his Vuelta a Espana campaign as he clinched victory in stage 15 after a thrilling sprint finish on Sunday. This win marks his second in three stages.

The race, originally spanning 189.7 km, was cut short due to severe heat conditions, with organizers enforcing the Extreme Weather Protocol. The revised route required riders to adapt quickly to the challenges posed by the medium mountain terrain.

Race leader Enric Mas, along with his key competitors, crossed the finish line in good standing, preserving his lead going into the Vuelta's second rest day. Movistar played a strategic role, controlling the breakaway pursuit.

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