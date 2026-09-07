Alcaraz and Sabalenka Shine as U.S. Open Drama Unfolds

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals, joining Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova. American players had mixed results, with Frances Tiafoe and Alex Michelsen advancing but Tommy Paul and Taylor Townsend falling. The final Grand Slam saw early exits, intensifying competition among the remaining players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 04:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 04:59 IST
Alcaraz and Sabalenka Shine as U.S. Open Drama Unfolds
Carlos Alcaraz

In a thrilling display of tennis prowess, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz surged into the U.S. Open quarter-finals, while Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova also advanced. The day was marked by mixed results for American players, including Frances Tiafoe's compelling victory over 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev.

Carlos Alcaraz, making a triumphant return after a five-month injury hiatus, showcased his exceptional form by defeating Tommy Paul convincingly. "I'm really happy with everything I've done today," Alcaraz stated, emphasizing his readiness to continue his winning streak in New York.

Meanwhile, top-seed Aryna Sabalenka overcame a resilient Taylor Townsend, while Noskova celebrated a significant victory against Marta Kostyuk. This year's U.S. Open, already missing some star power due to key withdrawals, promises high-stakes excitement as remaining competitors push towards the finals.

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