Thrilling Upsets and Victories Define U.S. Open Eighth Day

The eighth day of the U.S. Open delivered a series of exhilarating tennis matches that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Frances Tiafoe ousted reigning champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to secure his place in the quarter-finals, where he will face fellow American Alex Michelsen.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz demonstrated remarkable skill by overcoming Tommy Paul with a straight-set victory, further solidifying his position in the tournament. Linda Noskova also delivered a compelling performance, outlasting Marta Kostyuk in a three-set battle to reach the quarter-finals.

Aryna Sabalenka maintained her strong championship defense, defeating Taylor Townsend in two sets. The day's matches highlighted the fierce competition and high stakes that define the U.S. Open, promising more thrilling encounters in the days to come.