Frances Tiafoe Shatters Medvedev Streak to Enter U.S. Open Quarters

American tennis player Frances Tiafoe defeated Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open quarter-final, ending a previous losing streak against the former champion. Tiafoe won 7-6(1) 6-4 7-6(6) with precision net play. He'll face Alex Michelsen next, where his serve-and-volley strategy will be crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 04:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 04:38 IST
Frances Tiafoe Shatters Medvedev Streak to Enter U.S. Open Quarters
Frances Tiafoe

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe delivered a stellar performance to defeat former champion Daniil Medvedev 7-6(1) 6-4 7-6(6) in the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Sunday. Tiafoe's triumph marks a pivotal moment as he finally overcame the Russian opponent, against whom he has struggled in past encounters.

This match at Louis Armstrong Stadium showcased Tiafoe's exemplary net play and strategic serve-and-volley tactics. Despite trailing Medvedev 1-6 in their career head-to-head before Sunday, Tiafoe dominated the game with a relentless attack and a string of precise volleys, leading to an ecstatic response from the crowd.

In a final set brimming with tension, Tiafoe maintained composure, capitalizing on Medvedev's pivotal double fault to clinch the match. With this victory, Tiafoe remains undefeated in his ten appearances at the stadium and prepares to face compatriot Alex Michelsen in the next round, buoyed by immense crowd support.

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