Shelton Shines: U.S. Open Glory Beckons

Eighth seed Ben Shelton triumphed over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the U.S. Open, securing a decisive win of 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals. Shelton showcases both power and precision, positioning himself as a strong contender as the first American men’s Grand Slam champion since 2003.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 06:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 06:46 IST
Shelton Shines: U.S. Open Glory Beckons
Ben Shelton

Eighth-seed Ben Shelton delivered a stunning performance against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the U.S. Open on Sunday, clinching a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win. This victory propels Shelton into the quarter-finals, igniting hopes of him becoming the first American men’s Grand Slam champion in over two decades.

Shelton's upcoming challenge features defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 23-year-old is equipped with raw power, a delicate touch, and sharp decision-making skills, as illustrated by his dominant opening set against Tsitsipas that took just 31 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Aiming to replicate Andy Roddick’s 2003 Flushing Meadows triumph, Shelton added flair to his game with an impressive overhead smash and steady serve holds, consolidating his emphatic victory and standing in the tournament.

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