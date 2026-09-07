Arsenal Triumphs in Thrilling London Derby Against Chelsea

Arsenal clinched a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in a gripping London Derby at Emirates Stadium, thanks to Martin Odegaard's decisive goal. Arsenal matched Manchester City's points, while Chelsea trailed behind in fourth place. Despite Chelsea's efforts, Arsenal's relentless drive secured their win in this intense Premier League face-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:50 IST
Arsenal Triumphs in Thrilling London Derby Against Chelsea
Martin Odegaard celebrating. (Photo: @arsenal X). Image Credit: ANI

In a pulsating London Derby at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Chelsea, thrilling fans with a showcase of Premier League excellence. Martin Odegaard's decisive goal crowned a gripping match, positioning Arsenal alongside Manchester City at the top of the league with nine points, while Chelsea holds fourth with six points.

The intense encounter began with Morgan Rogers giving Arsenal an early lead in the second minute, only for Chelsea's Riccardo Calafiori to have a goal disallowed for offside. Kai Havertz, however, leveled the score for Chelsea in the 25th minute, driving a powerful shot from the box's edge. Arsenal maintained control, pressuring Chelsea, who missed crucial chances as Rogers's attempt went wide, and Pedro Neto hit the post, concluding the first half at 1-1.

Arsenal seized control in the second half, with Odegaard netting the leading goal in the 50th minute from a Christos Tzolis pass. Despite Chelsea's offensive efforts, Arsenal's defense, led by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, denied any hope of an equalizer. Notably, in the 89th minute, Estevao's stunning attempt required a crucial save from David Raya, preserving Arsenal's advantage.

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