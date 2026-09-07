Amsterdam Flames Blaze Past Rotterdam Dockers with Commanding Chase

In a compelling display of batting prowess, Amsterdam Flames overpowered Rotterdam Dockers by eight wickets in Match 17 of the European T20 Premier League at Voorburg Cricket Club, Netherlands. The Flames, opting to bowl first, faced a challenging target of 177 set by Rotterdam Dockers. However, they responded with an assertive chase, clinching victory with 14 balls to spare.

Rotterdam Dockers, led by Faf du Plessis with 60 off 47 balls, accumulated 176 for six after being allowed to bat. Despite regular wicket losses, a late surge came from David Wiese, who smashed an unbeaten 43 from 16 balls, propelling the Dockers to a respectable total.

Amsterdam's chase was anchored by Bas de Leede and Tim David, who forged a match-winning 113-run partnership. De Leede remained unbeaten on 69 off 50 balls while David scored 68 from 35 balls, steering the side to 178 for two in 17.4 overs. This victory not only reinforced Flames' strong campaign but showcased their composure under pressure when chasing a sizable target.