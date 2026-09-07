Ishan Kishan's Spectacular Double Century Propels East Zone to Mammoth Total

In a display of masterful batting, Ishan Kishan struck a stellar double century, leading East Zone to an imposing total against South Zone on the second day of the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Kishan, who initially retired hurt, returned to surpass the double-century mark, ultimately compiling an innings of 270 runs off 334 balls adorned with 30 fours and seven sixes.

Teammate Kumar Kushagra contributed significantly with his first Duleep Trophy century, as the two batsmen crafted a commanding partnership of 230 runs for the fifth wicket. East Zone concluded their innings at a commanding 708 all out despite losing several wickets in the latter part of the day.

South Zone's bowlers faced an arduous task, with their elite paceman Mohammed Siraj failing to secure any wickets. Chama Milind and Tripurana Vijay were South Zone's standout performers, albeit conceding heavily. As the final progresses, South Zone confronts a formidable run chase against a deeply talented East Zone lineup.