"A 'Dushasana episode'": KTR slams Congress govt over attack on former Telangana ministers 

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, alleging a "criminal mindset" behind the "despicable" attack on former ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Lakshma Reddy. "It is the misfortune of the people of Telangana that a Chief Minister with a criminal mindset has come to power. The former ministers, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, were subjected to an extremely despicable attack," KTR said, addressing the media.

He alleged that the Congress government had "ushered in a Dushasana episode" by surrounding and dragging women leaders, grabbing them by the throat and pulling their sarees. "The government is indulging in petty politics by using the Speaker as a shield to cover up its incompetence," he said.

KTR noted that the MLC concerned had clarified he made no remarks against the Speaker and had withdrawn them, expressing regret if the Speaker was hurt. He alleged the government had sent "Congress goons" towards KCR's residence under police escort and expressed strong anger over remarks by Congress MLAs allegedly wishing for KCR's death. "A question was raised as to why they would wish death upon KCR, who led a 14-year movement for the achievement of Telangana," he said.

Defending KCR's legacy, KTR said the former Chief Minister had "stood by seven million farmers through the Rythu Bandhu scheme". "The government was criticised by highlighting the welfare programmes implemented during KCR’s tenure. The government stood by the people through schemes such as KCR Kit, Kalyana Lakshmi and Aasara pensions," he added.

"The credit for developing Hyderabad into a global city belongs to the KCR government," he said, adding that KCR had "fulfilled farmers' aspirations through the Kaleshwaram project." Turning to the Congress manifesto, KTR called it "the biggest fraud of this century" and questioned the party over its "420 guarantees" promised within 100 days. "What happened to the Rs 2,500 for women, one tola of gold, and Rs 15,000 Rythu Bharosa for farmers?" he asked, also questioning unmet promises to agricultural labourers, tenant farmers and auto-rickshaw drivers.

He said the youth of Telangana were questioning Congress over its promise of two lakh jobs and a Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance, and asked, "What happened to the promise of scooters?" KTR further alleged that the government was attempting to silence MLCs by suspending and expelling them, while asserting, "We have complete faith in democracy and the judiciary."

He objected to the arrest of two MLCs after SC/ST cases were filed against them, saying, "The demand was made that the real target should not be KCR or the positions held by the MLCs, but the Congress manifesto and its unfulfilled promises." He added that SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and the poor were still "waiting for the implementation of the 420 promises."

He criticised the government for keeping seven Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes for employees pending and for failing to implement the Pay Revision Commission despite promising it within six months more than three years ago, and said retired employees and pensioners' problems were being ignored. On inter-state water disputes, KTR alleged the government had "failed to protect Telangana's interests" over Krishna and Godavari waters and claimed it was "creating an opportunity for Telangana's water to be diverted to Andhra Pradesh" in matters concerning the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

He demanded a water-release schedule for farmers dependent on the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, recalling, "During KCR's tenure, water was supplied from Nagarjuna Sagar even when the reservoir's level was at 510 feet," and asked why water was not being released now despite the level being at 530 feet. He also sought clarity on when the Kannapalli pumps would be switched on and Kaleshwaram water made available, urging the government to "set aside petty politics over Kaleshwaram and use the project in the interests of farmers."

BRS working president further demanded discussion on one crore acres of land in the prohibited list and Rs 12,000 crore in pending fee-reimbursement dues for students. KTR alleged that police were being used to obstruct BRS leaders, claiming an attempt was made to get Congress workers to attack them inside the Boinpally Police Station itself. "The government has no respect for the Constitution, laws or the judiciary," he said, strongly criticising Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly adopting a "dictatorial approach."

"We will not spare the Congress government during the remaining 823 days of its tenure," he warned, demanding that Revanth Reddy and the Congress government apologise for the humiliation of the women leaders and "bow their heads in shame" over the attack on Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and Sabitha Indra Reddy. Earlier in the day, KTR was detained by police after alleging that Telangana Police were facilitating the movement of Congress workers and leaders towards KCR's residence while stopping BRS leaders. He alleged police were "paving the way for an attack on KCR's residence" by putting up barricades, and warned that the government and police machinery would be held responsible for any untoward incident there.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders staged a demonstration at Gandhi Bhavan over BRS MLC T Madhusudan's alleged derogatory remarks against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. AICC Secretary and Telangana Congress Incharge Sachin Sawant alleged that the BRS shared a "Manuvadi" ideology with the BJP and RSS. "The BRS, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the RSS share the same 'Manuvadi' ideology. This incident proves it, and the people of Telangana will certainly show them their place and the right path, because this mindset runs counter to the ideology of Babasaheb Ambedkar," Sawant said, adding, "Just because the Speaker is a Dalit, you feel entitled to hurl abuse at him? We will vehemently oppose this mindset."

The controversy erupted on the opening day of the Assembly session following a confrontation between BRS leaders and officials on the Assembly premises, escalating into a fresh political face-off between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday called on Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and expressed solidarity with him. (ANI)