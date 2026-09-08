Arctic Legal Battle: Russia's LNG Giant vs. South Korea's Hanwha

Arctic LNG 2, Russia's ambitious liquefied natural gas initiative led by Novatek, is entangled in a legal dispute against South Korea's Hanwha Ocean, seeking $1 billion in damages.

The claim arises from terminated tanker construction contracts, a consequence of U.S. sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

As a result, tanker deliveries, vital for fulfilling Chinese orders, faced delays, spurring Novatek to approach the Singapore International Arbitration Centre for resolution.