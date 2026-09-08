Escalating Tensions: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Impact Russian Regions
Three civilians have died in reported Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions. While local officials provided details, Reuters could not independently verify the information, and Ukraine has not commented as of yet.
Three civilians have been reported dead following alleged Ukrainian drone strikes in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions, as local officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Officials stated that one individual died in the Kursk region, with two additional casualties reported in Bryansk.
Reuters has not independently confirmed these reports, and there has been no immediate response or comment from Ukraine regarding the situation.