Ramaiah Group's New Milestone: RISMCampus Lays Wisdom Foundation
The Ramaiah Group of Institutions celebrated the inauguration of the Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM) and laid the foundation stone of Nareyana Pragnalaya in Bengaluru. The event underscored the group's commitment to building a knowledge society, emphasizing global academic collaboration and preparing future innovators and leaders.
Bengaluru, Karnataka – In a landmark event, the Ramaiah Group of Institutions has launched the Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM) while laying the groundwork for Nareyana Pragnalaya, an 'Abode of Wisdom.' This dual ceremony underscores the group's enduring commitment to advancing education and nurturing a knowledge-driven community in India.
Honorable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri D.K. Shivakumar, lauded the Ramaiah Group's significant contributions to education and regional development. He emphasized the crucial role that such institutions play in crafting professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders who go beyond job seeking to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, thereby shaping the nation’s future.
Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Chancellor of RISM, highlighted the institution’s global focus through collaboration with the University at Albany, State University of New York. This partnership aims to blend Ramaiah’s educational legacy with international academic excellence, equipping students with skills to navigate a rapidly evolving global landscape.