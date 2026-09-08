Ramaiah Group's New Milestone: RISMCampus Lays Wisdom Foundation

Bengaluru, Karnataka – In a landmark event, the Ramaiah Group of Institutions has launched the Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM) while laying the groundwork for Nareyana Pragnalaya, an 'Abode of Wisdom.' This dual ceremony underscores the group's enduring commitment to advancing education and nurturing a knowledge-driven community in India.

Honorable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri D.K. Shivakumar, lauded the Ramaiah Group's significant contributions to education and regional development. He emphasized the crucial role that such institutions play in crafting professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders who go beyond job seeking to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, thereby shaping the nation’s future.

Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Chancellor of RISM, highlighted the institution’s global focus through collaboration with the University at Albany, State University of New York. This partnership aims to blend Ramaiah’s educational legacy with international academic excellence, equipping students with skills to navigate a rapidly evolving global landscape.