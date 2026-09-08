Virat Kohli's Resurgence: From Drought to Dominance

Four years ago, Virat Kohli ended a century drought in a match against Afghanistan, reigniting his cricketing prowess. Despite struggles, he has since achieved numerous milestones, solidifying his stature in limited-overs cricket. Kohli's journey illustrates resilience and redemption as he eyes future goals, including the 2027 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:57 IST
Virat Kohli's Resurgence: From Drought to Dominance
Virat Kohli. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an Asia Cup dead rubber clash on September 8 four years ago, Virat Kohli ended his 1,021-day century drought against Afghanistan. This moment was a defining point in Kohli's career, rekindling his status as the 'King' of world cricket and bringing joy to millions.

Kohli faced tough times following his last century in 2019, especially struggling against spin and outside off-stump deliveries. Questions arose about his prowess, and critics began doubting his capability to reclaim his dominant form. The Indian cricket icon, known for his mental toughness, admitted to his battles with mental fatigue and a pressing need for a hiatus from the sport.

Post-hiatus, Kohli's resurgence was nothing short of spectacular. From notching centuries to breaking records, the cricketer transformed criticisms into accolades, marking a triumphant comeback. His journey, underscored by perseverance and evolution, continues as he aims for new achievements, like the upcoming 2027 World Cup.

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