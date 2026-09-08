Trump-Putin Call: Pursuing Peace in Ukraine
During a phone call, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine for better U.S.-Russia relations. Both leaders discussed the U.S. peace negotiators' visit to Moscow and Kyiv positively. Trump stressed that achieving peace would improve trade and economic ties.
In a pivotal phone conversation, U.S. President Donald Trump implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to hasten the resolution of the Ukraine conflict, according to the Kremlin. The call, indicative of thawing relations, highlighted Trump's desire for full restoration of U.S.-Russia ties.
The discussion evaluated the recent visits of U.S. peace negotiators to Moscow and Kyiv positively, with both Trump and Putin expressing optimism about the potential results, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov reported. Putin outlined Russia's position, asserting no aggressive intentions toward Europe.
Trump emphasized the strategic advantages of swiftly ending the conflict, projecting immense benefits for bilateral economic and trade relations. Both leaders agreed on the necessity of progressing with prisoner exchanges and maintaining communication channels open.
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