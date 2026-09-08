Russia Resumes Kyiv Airstrikes After U.S. Negotiators Depart

Russia renewed its air assaults on Kyiv with drones and missiles, killing five people and causing widespread damage. This follows a brief pause during U.S. peace talks with Ukraine. The attacks resumed after negotiators left, with Ukrainian officials urging allies to increase pressure on Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 20:18 IST
Russia Resumes Kyiv Airstrikes After U.S. Negotiators Depart
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Russia has recommenced its air strikes on Kyiv, deploying drones and missiles shortly after the departure of U.S. peace negotiators. This resurgence in attacks resulted in the deaths of five people and extensive damage across the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

The strikes, which targeted both military and civilian infrastructure, resumed with intensity after a brief halt, coinciding with diplomatic visits aimed at resolving the conflict. In a significant strike, two lives were lost at a warehouse, raising the city's death toll to five.

Local authorities confirmed that 30 people sustained injuries in the attacks. Ukrainian officials urge the international community to provide additional support to counteract the missile onslaught, highlighting a dire need for interceptors.

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