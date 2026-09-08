Greece Strengthens Naval Power with Italian Frigates Deal
Greece finalized a deal to purchase two Bergamini class frigates from Italy, aiming to modernize its naval forces. The agreement, involving Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias and Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, may range from €500 million to €600 million. Greece's defense strategy includes €28 billion spending by 2036.
Greece has sealed an agreement to procure two Bergamini class frigates from Italy, as the country continues its efforts to modernize the Greek Navy, the Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday.
The deal was solidified by Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome, though financial details were not fully disclosed. Greek media speculate the transaction could be valued between €500 million and €600 million.
This acquisition, accompanied by four French-built Belharra frigates, is a part of Greece's comprehensive defense strategy, which allocates €28 billion of expenditure on military forces by 2036, maintaining a focus on balancing power with Turkey.