Sabalenka Aims for Historic U.S. Open 'Three-peat'

Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian tennis star, is aiming for a record third consecutive U.S. Open victory.

This ambition comes even as her grip on the world number one ranking is threatened, with Elena Rybakina poised to overtake the spot should she succeed in her next match.

Undeterred by this, Sabalenka remains focused on achieving her 'three-peat' milestone, emphasizing self-focus and learning from past experiences.