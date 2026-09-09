Sabalenka Aims for Historic U.S. Open 'Three-peat'

Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to secure a third consecutive U.S. Open title, prioritizing this achievement over maintaining the world number one ranking. Despite the challenge from rivals like Elena Rybakina, Sabalenka remains focused on her goal, drawing lessons from past experiences and emphasizing self-focus amidst external pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 02:50 IST
Sabalenka Aims for Historic U.S. Open 'Three-peat'
Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian tennis star, is aiming for a record third consecutive U.S. Open victory.

This ambition comes even as her grip on the world number one ranking is threatened, with Elena Rybakina poised to overtake the spot should she succeed in her next match.

Undeterred by this, Sabalenka remains focused on achieving her 'three-peat' milestone, emphasizing self-focus and learning from past experiences.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

Land Security Could Be a Food Security Policy: New Evidence From Malawi’s Small Farms

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026