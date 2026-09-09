Pegula Advances to U.S. Open Semifinals: A 'Battle of the Billionaires'

Jessica Pegula has once again demonstrated her prowess on the tennis court, advancing to the U.S. Open semifinals for the third consecutive year. She overcame fellow American Emma Navarro in a gripping three-set encounter, ultimately winning 3-6 6-4 6-3.

Pegula will face Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, renewing a fierce rivalry after their encounter in the 2024 final. Despite the anticipation, both Pegula and Navarro struggled with consistency throughout the match, making it a battle marked by errors and brief streaks of excellence.

The match, nicknamed the 'Battle of the Billionaires', saw Pegula rallying from behind to claim victory. Her tactical improvements in the second and third sets were crucial to her advancement, as she found a rhythm that eluded her early on.