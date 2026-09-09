Joe Root Supports Kevin Pietersen's Inspirational Comeback

In a significant move for English cricket, Joe Root, the England cricket team captain, has expressed his full support for the return of former teammate Kevin Pietersen. Pietersen, who was recently appointed as a specialist mentor for England's white-ball teams, is set to play a key role in preparing the team for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

Root, who shared the field with Pietersen before his departure from international cricket in 2014, believes the 46-year-old's vast experience and insight can greatly benefit the current squad. Highlighting Pietersen's impact on many of the current players, who grew up idolizing him, Root sees his involvement as a unique opportunity for growth and learning.

Despite Pietersen's controversial exit after the 5-0 Ashes series loss in Australia, Root downplayed potential concerns about his outspoken nature. He emphasized the team's evolved dynamics and readiness to capitalize on the expertise Pietersen brings. Pietersen will join the coaching staff, including Brendon McCullum, for upcoming matches against Sri Lanka.