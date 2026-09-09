Tensions Rise as Iran Seizes U.S. Unmanned Submarine in Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced the capture of a U.S. uncrewed submarine at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the expanding use of underwater drones in military settings. The vessel, identified as a Dive-LD, was developed by California-based defense firm Anduril. Capable of various missions including mine countermeasures and seabed mapping, the autonomous device showcases advanced technology usage in modern warfare.

The Revolutionary Guards Navy claimed capture of one of the American military's most advanced unmanned submarines, emphasizing its cutting-edge technology. In defense, a Pentagon spokesperson stated that the underwater drone had experienced a malfunction and did not possess any sensitive data. Anduril confirmed the loss but minimized its impact, underscoring the expected risks associated with operating such equipment.

The Dive-LD, designed to function in perilous environments, is indicative of the U.S. military’s strategic pivot towards unmanned naval systems. These systems are intended to monitor vast oceans and gather intelligence at lower costs while mitigating risks to personnel. Each Dive-LD unit can operate independently for up to ten days and dives to 6,000 meters, with a price tag around $2.5 million.