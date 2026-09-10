South Korea's $100 Billion Energy Ambition in the U.S.

The South Korean government is gearing up to unveil a monumental energy investment in the United States, valued at over $100 billion, focusing on expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This investment involves constructing up to eight nuclear power facilities and a natural gas project. Details, however, are pending finalization. The U.S. Commerce Department and the White House were unavailable for immediate comment outside standard business hours.

This development follows a trade agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, signed last October. The accord saw South Korea pledging $350 billion toward U.S. manufacturing while the U.S. capped tariffs on Korean imports. Yet, implementation delays have prompted threats of tariff increases from Trump earlier this year.