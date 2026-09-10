Former President Bucaram Sentenced in Corruption Scandal

Ecuadorean court sentenced former President Abdala Bucaram to over nine years in prison for corruption tied to fraudulent medical supply sales during COVID-19. Bucaram, who served in the 1990s, may serve under house arrest due to age. One of his sons was also convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 14:00 IST
Former President Bucaram Sentenced in Corruption Scandal

In a significant development, a court in Ecuador has handed down a nine-year and four-month prison sentence to former President Abdala Bucaram. The charges link him to a corruption scandal involving the fraudulent sale of medical supplies amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Bucaram, aged 74, led the country between August 1996 and February 1997. Due to his advanced age, Bucaram may be eligible to serve his sentence under house arrest, as permitted by Ecuadorean law.

In a further twist, one of Bucaram's sons has also been convicted in connection with the same corrupt scheme.

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