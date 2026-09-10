Femke Broeders-Bol: A Leap into the 800m Spotlight

When Femke Broeders-Bol traded the 400m hurdles for the 800m, she entered a challenging arena armed with faith in her coach and her own instincts.

Seven months later, she's contending for the World Athletics Ultimate Championships title, alongside world leader Audrey Werro and Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, elevating the women's 800m to new heights.

Their races are decided by fractions of a second, putting a long-standing world record under threat. Broeders-Bol's fearless transition from hurdler to middle-distance runner exemplifies a mix of speed, endurance, and strategic mastery.