PM Modi Champions Global Space Cooperation and Sustainability at Paris Summit

Addressing the International Space Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized global cooperation in the space sector, highlighting India's advancements and partnerships. He underscored ISRO's pivotal role and announced ambitious plans, including an Indian space station by 2035 and a lunar mission by 2040.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:13 IST
PM Modi Champions Global Space Cooperation and Sustainability at Paris Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At the International Space Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the critical need for global cooperation and sustainability in space exploration, emphasizing ISRO's significant achievements and India's commitment to the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' philosophy, advocating for unity and inclusivity in the space domain.

Modi praised ISRO's global reputation, noting that over 430 satellites from 34 countries have been launched aboard Indian rockets. He argued for cooperation, sustainability, and inclusivity as essential pillars for future space endeavors, recognizing ISRO's contributions to various socio-economic sectors worldwide.

The Prime Minister announced India's ambitious goals, including an Indian space station by 2035 and a mission to send an astronaut to the Moon by 2040. He invited global collaboration, highlighting the growing role of India's private space sector and longstanding partnerships with countries like France in advancing space research and innovation.

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