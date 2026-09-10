MC²+ Ignites Innovation in India's Energy Sector

MC²+, an initiative driven by Oil India Limited, highlights new pathways for energy security across the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry, as well as in alternative energy sectors. Chairman and Managing Director Ranjit Rath announced this ambitious venture at the MC²+ IGNITE event at IIT Guwahati.

Rath underscored the initiative's focus on fostering innovation and addressing industry challenges. Current projects include the isobutanol challenge, part of broader efforts to advance bioenergy missions such as compressed biogas and municipal solid waste utilization. The initiative seeks to harness young talents to generate path-breaking technological solutions.

Established under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, MC²+ connects oil companies with problem statements, R&D resources, incubation, and funding support. With a focus on collaboration, the initiative is a pan-India platform unshackled from specific educational institutions, aiming to inspire and nurture creative ideas in the energy sector.