Manchester Derby: Clash of Ambitions as City Tests United's Credentials

Manchester United faces a major test as they prepare for the derby against Manchester City amid an inconsistent start to the season. A much-anticipated showdown awaits, given the hype surrounding the fixture and previous performances of both sides.

City, under new stewardship of Enzo Maresca, enjoys an unbeaten streak, heightening expectations as they visit Old Trafford. For United, a win would reaffirm their league ambitions and showcase the tactical prowess of manager Michael Carrick.

Adding to United's defensive woes, former player Gary Neville expressed concerns over their backline, which remains a point of vulnerability. Sunday's clash serves as a litmus test for both teams as they vie for supremacy early in the campaign.