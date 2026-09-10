Tragedy Strikes in Bukavu: Fire Decimates Schools and Homes

A devastating fire in Bukavu, a city under rebel control in Congo, resulted in the deaths of at least 24 children and destroyed two schools and 300 houses. Investigators are probing the cause while local officials and witnesses report on the damage and rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 20:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Bukavu: Fire Decimates Schools and Homes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BUKAVU, DR Congo, Sept 10 - A fire engulfed Congo's rebel-held city of Bukavu, claiming the lives of at least 24 children and ravaging two schools along with about 300 homes, according to a rebel official.

The children who perished in the blaze included 19 girls and five boys, confirmed Dunia Masumbuko Bwenge, vice governor of South Kivu. The city has been under the control of the Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 movement since last year.

As recovery efforts continue, authorities are investigating the blaze's cause. A local witness, Pierre Mudahama, recalled the tragedy's onset as children headed to school. Health workers warn that the final death toll may rise.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026