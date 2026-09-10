Tragedy Strikes in Bukavu: Fire Decimates Schools and Homes

BUKAVU, DR Congo, Sept 10 - A fire engulfed Congo's rebel-held city of Bukavu, claiming the lives of at least 24 children and ravaging two schools along with about 300 homes, according to a rebel official.

The children who perished in the blaze included 19 girls and five boys, confirmed Dunia Masumbuko Bwenge, vice governor of South Kivu. The city has been under the control of the Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 movement since last year.

As recovery efforts continue, authorities are investigating the blaze's cause. A local witness, Pierre Mudahama, recalled the tragedy's onset as children headed to school. Health workers warn that the final death toll may rise.