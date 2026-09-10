Lagarde Rejects Mélenchon's Debt Cancellation Proposal

Christine Lagarde, ECB President, dismissed French far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon's plan to cancel part of France's national debt as financially risky and legally impossible. Lagarde emphasized that such a move would invite creditor backlash and violate EU treaties, specifically Article 123 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 20:03 IST
Lagarde Rejects Mélenchon's Debt Cancellation Proposal
Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has firmly rejected the proposal by French far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon to cancel a portion of France's national debt. Labeling the idea as both "financially dangerous" and legally unfeasible, Lagarde questioned the viability and implications of such a move under existing EU law.

Mélenchon suggested eliminating 18% of the national debt, arguing that it would provide leeway for increased social spending given the country's growing debt burden, which exceeds 116% of its economic output. However, Lagarde countered that this could lead to adverse reactions from creditors, equating it to a personal borrower refusing to repay loans and then seeking new financing.

In her statements at the European Central Bank's routine press conference, Lagarde underscored that debt cancellation is expressly barred under Article 123 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. She labeled the treaty a key component of economic stability, cautioning against attempts to undermine established debt financing regulations.

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