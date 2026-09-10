Houthi Assurance on Safe Passage in Red Sea Amid Conflict

Amid rising tensions in Yemen, Mohammed Abdulsalam, the spokesperson for the Houthi movement, reaffirmed the safety of international trade routes in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb strait.

In a recent post on platform X, Abdulsalam contended that Yemen poses no threat to maritime traffic. He stated that the Houthi operations are purely defensive, targeting pre-designated areas.

Abdulsalam added that these military efforts will conclude once aggressive actions against Yemen are stopped and the imposed blockade is lifted, highlighting ongoing negotiations for peace.