Houthi Assurance on Safe Passage in Red Sea Amid Conflict

Mohammed Abdulsalam, spokesperson for Yemen's Houthis, assured that international navigation in the Red Sea remains safe. Despite escalating conflicts with Saudi-backed forces, Abdulsalam emphasized that Houthi military actions are defensive, aimed at specified targets, and would cease if attacks against Yemen are halted and blockades are lifted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 20:05 IST
Houthi Assurance on Safe Passage in Red Sea Amid Conflict

Amid rising tensions in Yemen, Mohammed Abdulsalam, the spokesperson for the Houthi movement, reaffirmed the safety of international trade routes in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb strait.

In a recent post on platform X, Abdulsalam contended that Yemen poses no threat to maritime traffic. He stated that the Houthi operations are purely defensive, targeting pre-designated areas.

Abdulsalam added that these military efforts will conclude once aggressive actions against Yemen are stopped and the imposed blockade is lifted, highlighting ongoing negotiations for peace.

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