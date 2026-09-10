Casablanca in the Spotlight: 2030 World Cup Final Buzz

The 2030 World Cup final may be held in Casablanca, Morocco. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has expressed high hopes, despite FIFA's pending decision and competition with Spain. Benslimane, near Casablanca, is preparing with a new $1-billion stadium. This World Cup spans six countries over three continents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 19:19 IST
Casablanca in the Spotlight: 2030 World Cup Final Buzz
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In a move that could elevate Morocco's status on the global football stage, the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has suggested that Casablanca may host the 2030 World Cup final, as reported by Spanish news agency EFE.

Benslimane, a city near Casablanca, is gearing up with a new $1-billion stadium that will boast a 115,000-seat capacity, potentially making it the largest football-specific stadium in the world. FIFA, however, has not yet made an official announcement regarding the venue.

This tournament promises to be groundbreaking, with matches taking place across six countries in three continents. While Morocco, Spain, and Portugal are hosting most games, the opening will feature Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The competition between Spain and Morocco to host the final is fierce, with both nations eager for the prestige.

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